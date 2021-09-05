new zealand vs bangladesh: new zealand bounced back with a 52 run win vs bangladesh: BANvNZ: New Zealand’s return from victory, fourth match of T20 series will be held on 8th

Dhaka

Left-arm spinner Ayaz Patel posted a career-best 4 for 16 as New Zealand kept their hopes alive in the series after registering a 52-run win in the third T20I here on Sunday.

Off-spinner Colley McConkey took 3 for 15 and left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra took 1 for 13 and played a key role in bowling Bangladesh out for 76 in 19.4 overs. New Zealand had earlier scored 128 for five on a slow pitch.

New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell shared an unbroken 66-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Nicholls scored an unbeaten 36 and Blundell scored an unbeaten 30. Bangladesh are now leading 2-1 in the series. They won the first match by seven wickets and the second match by four runs. The fourth match will be played on Wednesday.