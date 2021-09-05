new zealand vs bangladesh: new zealand bounced back with a 52 run win vs bangladesh: BANvNZ: New Zealand’s return from victory, fourth match of T20 series will be held on 8th

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 5, 2021
0

Dhaka
Left-arm spinner Ayaz Patel posted a career-best 4 for 16 as New Zealand kept their hopes alive in the series after registering a 52-run win in the third T20I here on Sunday.

Off-spinner Colley McConkey took 3 for 15 and left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra took 1 for 13 and played a key role in bowling Bangladesh out for 76 in 19.4 overs. New Zealand had earlier scored 128 for five on a slow pitch.

New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell shared an unbroken 66-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Nicholls scored an unbeaten 36 and Blundell scored an unbeaten 30. Bangladesh are now leading 2-1 in the series. They won the first match by seven wickets and the second match by four runs. The fourth match will be played on Wednesday.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 5, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of How much does it cost to subscribe to Starzplay? Plans, amounts and payment methods

How much does it cost to subscribe to Starzplay? Plans, amounts and payment methods

September 4, 2021
Photo of virat kohli praises Mohammed Siraj: Siraj knows he can get anyone out at any stage, not surprised by his growth: Kohli; Siraj knows he can get anyone out anytime, not surprised by his progress: Virat Kohli

virat kohli praises Mohammed Siraj: Siraj knows he can get anyone out at any stage, not surprised by his growth: Kohli; Siraj knows he can get anyone out anytime, not surprised by his progress: Virat Kohli

August 24, 2021
Photo of virat kohli sister rakshabandhan: rakshabandhan par virat kohli ki bahan ka pyara sa message: cute little message of virat kohli’s sister on rakshabandhan

virat kohli sister rakshabandhan: rakshabandhan par virat kohli ki bahan ka pyara sa message: cute little message of virat kohli’s sister on rakshabandhan

August 22, 2021
Photo of Best mobile games of the month of August

Best mobile games of the month of August

September 2, 2021
Back to top button