Tube exploded on the beach! This is how the terrible event was reflected on the security camera moment by moment.

The tube exploded at a recreational facility on the famous Ghazieh Beach in Saida, Lebanon.

7 people were injured as a result of the explosion. While the fire that broke out in the resting facility due to the explosion was extinguished by the civil defense teams sent to the scene, the moment of the explosion was reflected in the security cameras in the surrounding area.