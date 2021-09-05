ind vs eng 4th test day 4 highlights: india vs england 4th test, day 4 highlights: shardul thakur, rishabh pant fifty guides india set england 368-run target to win at oval:

Highlights

Shardul and Pant added 100 runs for the 7th wicket, Shardul Thakur scored his second consecutive half-century, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored 50 runs London

Due to the partnership of 100 runs between Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant in the 7th wicket, the Indian cricket team set a difficult target of 368 runs in front of England in the Oval Test match. Team India, which was bundled out for 191 runs in the first innings, scored 466 runs in the second innings. The host England team scored 290 runs in the first innings to take a 99-run lead over the visiting team India.

Shardul, who scored 57 in the first innings, scored 60 runs in 72 balls in the second innings which included seven fours and a six. Pant scored 50 runs in 106 balls with the help of four fours. In the second innings for India, opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring 127 and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 61 runs.

In the lower order, Umesh Yadav made a useful contribution of 25 and Jasprit Bumrah made a useful contribution of 24 runs. For England, Chris Woakes took three wickets while Ollie Robinson and Moeen Ali took two wickets each. On Monday, the fifth and final day of the match, India needed 10 wickets while England needed 291 runs to win.

By the end of the fourth day’s play, England had scored 77 runs for no loss. Opener Haseeb Hameed returned unbeaten on 43 off 85 balls while Rory Burns remained unbeaten on 31 off 109 balls.

India had scored 445 runs for 8 wickets till the tea break.

The Indian team scored 445 for eight in the second innings till the T-break on the basis of the explosive innings of Shardul Thakur Half Century and Pant (Rishabh Pant Fifty). India started playing ahead of 270 for three in the morning. In the first session, Team India added 59 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

In the second session, Shardul and Pant troubled the English bowlers a lot.

Shardul Thakur and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant stunned the England bowlers in the second session. With the effort of this Indian pair, India added 116 runs in 26 overs and lost two wickets in the second session. Earlier, England, who returned to the session, reached the backfoot.

Shardul showed aggressive attitude

Although the wicket-keeper Pant is known for his sharpness, it was Thakur who batted more aggressively and attractively than his teammate. His drives, flicks, backfoot punches were all spectacular. When Ollie Robison tried to dodge Shardul with a slow delivery, he sent him for a six at long on and in the same over he completed his third career and second half-century of the match. Thakur had scored the most runs in the Indian innings in the first innings.

Pant initially focused on strike rotate

Rishabh Pant batted strategically. He initially focused on rotating the strike but made some good shots later. In the end, captain Joe Root himself had to hold the ball and he also managed to break the partnership with his off-spin. Shardul was batting with full control but Root’s ball took the edge of his bat and went into slip. Pant caught the bowler back in an attempt to play a big shot soon after Moin completed his 7th half-century off 105 balls in the next over.

Kohli completes 10,000 first class runs

Kohli completed 10 thousand runs in first class cricket as soon as he completed his 30th run. Kohli achieved this feat off the ball of Ollie Robinson. He made this record by taking two runs in the 5th ball of the 99th over of the Indian innings. Kohli was caught by Moeen Ali at the slips by Craig Overton. Moeen made Kohli his victim in Tests for the sixth time.

Captain Kohli missed half century

In the first session yesterday (Saturday) undefeated batsmen Ravindra Jadeja (17 off 59 balls) and captain Virat Kohli (44 off 96 balls) besides Ajinkya Rahane also lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, who could not even open the account. Jadeja was dismissed lbw as soon as Woakes caught the ball. Rahane was also given out lbw in this over of Woakes but the decision in DRS went in favor of India.

Rahane could not take advantage of this and there was no scope for DRS when the umpire’s finger was raised on the appeal of LBW in the next over of Woakes. This puts his place in the playing XI for the last Test in danger. Despite playing 8 balls, Rahane could not even open the account. Kohli could not even complete his half-century. Joe Root soon handed the ball to spinner Moeen Ali and he took the precious wicket of Kohli in the first over. The Indian captain gave an easy catch at slip off the turn taking ball.

Injured Rohit-Pujara did not come on the field for fielding

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara did not come out to field in England’s second innings due to knee and ankle injuries respectively. Pujara, who played a half-century in the second innings, had twisted his ankle and had to play with a bandage during his innings. During the century innings, Rohit’s knee was also injured. It was not clear whether he would take the field on the fifth day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said, ‘Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not come out to field. There is pain in Rohit’s left knee and Pujara’s left ankle. The BCCI medical team is assessing him.