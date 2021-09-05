bharat army india vs england: the bharat army cheers indian team and virat kohli in oval test vs england

Oval

A classical test match is being played between India and England. Even after the end of four days of play, it is not understood where the match will go. Even though both the teams are on equal footing after four days of play, but outside the field, the Indian fans dominate. Seeing the atmosphere of the stadium, it does not seem that the match is taking place outside India.

Dhol Bhangra Dhoom

The fan following of Team India is not hidden from anyone. Wherever the match is held in any corner of the world, Indian cricket lovers reach there. Now there is also a club of Indian fans on the lines of Barmy Army of England. This organization called BharatArmy cheers the team in a creative way. Creates songs in the name of players. Which all the companions sing and enjoy with the music.

The same is seen in this video as well. Bhangra is being played on the beat of the drum. Kohli’s team is getting full support. This video uploaded on Instagram is being liked a lot. The fun-lovers of the Indian Army are enjoying fiercely in colorful clothes.

All three results are possible on the fifth and final day. England need 291 runs to win. India will need 10 wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The way the pitch is flat, if the batsman stays, then this fourth Test can also be a draw. Due to the partnership of 100 runs between Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant in the 7th wicket, the Indian cricket team had set a difficult target of 368 runs in front of England.

Indian batting went well

Team India, which was bundled out for 191 runs in the first innings, scored 466 runs in the second innings. The host England team scored 290 runs in the first innings to take a 99-run lead over the visiting team India. Shardul, who scored 57 in the first innings, scored 60 runs in 72 balls in the second innings which included seven fours and a six. Pant scored 50 runs in 106 balls with the help of four fours. In the second innings for India, opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed after scoring 127 and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 61 runs.