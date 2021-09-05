shardul thakur fifty: weakness turned strength: tail batsmen played British band, ruckus at Oval after Lord’s – team indias lower order stepping up against england when they needed it the most, shami-bumrah to shardul thakur- pant lords to oval

Indian cricket team set a target of 368 runs in front of England Team India scored 466 runs in the second innings against England Shardul scored half-centuries in both innings of the Oval Test New Delhi

The lower order batting problem of the Indian cricket team seems to be over. In the 5 match Test series against England, India’s tail batsmen have impressed a lot with their batting so far.

In the current series, the work done by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the lower order in the Lord’s Test, the same kind of batting was seen in the second innings of the Oval Test with the bat of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur. met.

Shardul and Pant added 100 runs

Shardul Thakur, who came out to bat at number eight, combined with Pant (Rishabh Pant) to add 100 runs for the 7th wicket. Shardul, who played a half-century in the first innings, batted fiercely in the second innings as well. The Mumbai player scored 60 runs in 72 balls which included 7 fours and a six.

Pant, on the other hand, scored 50 runs in 106 balls which included 4 fours. Both took the total score beyond 400. Shardul was shooting all four of the field like a specialist batsman. Shardul has three half-centuries to his name in the fourth match of his three-year-old Test career.

Batting average of Indian batsmen in the current series

In the current series, India’s opening pair (1-1) has scored at an average of 45.53 while the middle order (3-6) has scored at an average of 23.85. The lower order (7-11) batsmen have amassed total runs at an average of 22.25.

When the veterans failed in the first innings, Shardul took charge

In the first innings where batsmen like Rohit, Pujara, Rahul, and Rahane were flop, Shardul Thakur played a record-breaking innings. Shardul overtook even former explosive opener Virender Sehwag during his swashbuckling innings of 57 off 36 balls. In this innings adorned with seven fours and three sixes, he completed his fifty in just 31 balls. With this, he now also became the fastest Indian batsman to score the fastest fifty against England.

Shami and Bumrah shared a record 89-run partnership

Earlier in the Lord’s Test, Shami and Bumrah did the same thing. Shami (56 not out off 70 balls) and Bumrah (34 not out off 64 balls) set an unbroken 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket for England to end their second innings at 298 for eight and set a target of 272 runs. Then his entire team was out for 120 runs. India won this test by 151 runs.

Shami and Bumrah took charge when India were not even looking to take a 200-run lead at 209 for eight. Both of them batted with ease in front of James Anderson to Moeen Ali and thrilled their fellow players with their shots.

Shardul wrote the script of victory in Gabba

The Indian team created history by defeating Australia 2-1 in the Test series at the same ground. The script of this victory saga was written in Gabba. Heaven for the Kangaroo team, Shardul Thakur was one of the heroes of the victory on this ground. He, along with Washington Sundar, played a blistering innings of 67 runs in ODI style in the first innings on a very delicate occasion.