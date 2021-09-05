How to add a Safari website to the iPhone screen

Bookmarked pages on Safari definitely help to make our daily lives more agile. However, many of the sites we favor for faster access — such as social networks and news portals — usually already have their own app to download from the App Store. Because of this, it’s common for us to prefer accessing apps rather than bookmarked pages in iOS Safari.

However, one very attractive feature — which iOS 14 has enabled since its launch — is that you can add a page link directly to your iPhone’s Home Screen with a shortcut icon, much like an app or widget.

In this way, you can save specific links, rename them in the way that makes the most sense for you, and organize them on your device’s home screen, so that you also get faster use of iOS Safari.

Here’s how to add a Safari page as an icon on your iPhone’s Home screen:

Step 1: In Safari on your iPhone, open the page you want to save as an icon on your device’s home screen and click on the share icon located in the menu at the bottom of the screen.

Click on the share icon. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2: In the sharing options window that will open on the screen, select the option “Add to Home Screen”.

Select to add the Safari page to the device’s home screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3: On the next screen, set the name you want to put on the Safari page icon. Then click on “Add” at the top right of the screen.

Define the icon name and click “Add”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4: And you’re done, an icon will appear on your iPhone’s Home Screen, as a direct, quick and easy shortcut to the Safari page you saved.

Check out the icon created from the Safari page on your iPhone’s home screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

