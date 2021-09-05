ajinkya rahane duck: ajinkya rahane trolls after duck against chris woakes in oval test 2nd innings: Is Rahane’s career over? Indian vice captain disappointed again

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 5, 2021
0

New Delhi
For the Indian Test team’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, the current England tour is going to be forgotten soon. In the first 4 Test matches, Rahane was seen yearning for one run. During this, he has scored only one half century.

The fourth test match of the series is being played at The Oval. In the second innings, Rahane, who scored 14 runs in the first innings, was not even allowed to open the account by Chris Woakes. In this series, he has scored a total of 109 runs at a very poor average of 15. His scores in 4 test matches are 5, 1, 61, 18, 10, 14 and zero runs.

Weakness turned strength: The British band played by the tail batsmen, after Lord’s, there was a ruckus in the Oval too
Despite playing 8 balls in the second innings, Rahane could not even open the account. Right now he is on the target of critics. Fans on social media are giving different reactions about his career.
Thakur’s chic: In the second innings too, Shardul hit fifty, hit wherever he wanted, broke many records

Hanuma Vihari gets a chance in place of Rahane
Fans are very disappointed with Rahane’s poor performance. He says that Team India should give Hanuma Vihari or Mayank Agarwal a chance in place of Rahane in the playing XI for the 5th and final Test match. Both are currently included in the Indian squad.

Teachers’ Day: From Sachin to Rishabh Pant, know how Indian cricketers remembered their gurus

Laxman said to give rest
Former India batsman VVS Laxman says that out-of-form Rahane should be rested in the fifth test match. At the same time, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag believes that Rahane should play thinking about the family.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 5, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of sri lanka beat south africa: slvsa host sri lanka beat south africa by 14 runs in 1st ODI: SLvSA: Markram’s best innings turned water, Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 14 runs

sri lanka beat south africa: slvsa host sri lanka beat south africa by 14 runs in 1st ODI: SLvSA: Markram’s best innings turned water, Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 14 runs

September 2, 2021
Photo of 20 years of 9/11 | Apple TV+ Releases Documentary on US Attacks

20 years of 9/11 | Apple TV+ Releases Documentary on US Attacks

September 2, 2021
Photo of The image that shook the world from Afghanistan! The Taliban destroyed

The image that shook the world from Afghanistan! The Taliban destroyed

August 26, 2021
Photo of Israeli forces intervened in the protest on the Gaza border: 11 injured, 2 seriously

Israeli forces intervened in the protest on the Gaza border: 11 injured, 2 seriously

August 28, 2021
Back to top button