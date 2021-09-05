ajinkya rahane duck: ajinkya rahane trolls after duck against chris woakes in oval test 2nd innings: Is Rahane’s career over? Indian vice captain disappointed again

New Delhi

For the Indian Test team’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, the current England tour is going to be forgotten soon. In the first 4 Test matches, Rahane was seen yearning for one run. During this, he has scored only one half century.

The fourth test match of the series is being played at The Oval. In the second innings, Rahane, who scored 14 runs in the first innings, was not even allowed to open the account by Chris Woakes. In this series, he has scored a total of 109 runs at a very poor average of 15. His scores in 4 test matches are 5, 1, 61, 18, 10, 14 and zero runs.

Despite playing 8 balls in the second innings, Rahane could not even open the account. Right now he is on the target of critics. Fans on social media are giving different reactions about his career.

Hanuma Vihari gets a chance in place of Rahane

Fans are very disappointed with Rahane’s poor performance. He says that Team India should give Hanuma Vihari or Mayank Agarwal a chance in place of Rahane in the playing XI for the 5th and final Test match. Both are currently included in the Indian squad.

Laxman said to give rest

Former India batsman VVS Laxman says that out-of-form Rahane should be rested in the fifth test match. At the same time, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag believes that Rahane should play thinking about the family.