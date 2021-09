Women in Afghanistan took to the streets to protest the statements of the Taliban

“YOU CAN’T KEEP US AT HOME”

We are here today for the rights and freedom of all Afghan women. We gathered to say to the Taliban, ‘the government cannot be without women, without women we do not know you’. “We studied law, we studied medicine, finance and economics. You can’t keep us at home. We want our freedom, our rights, our jobs,” he said.