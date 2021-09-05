shardul thakur 50: shardul thakur smashes fifty in second inning also breaks many records vs england

Oval

Coming at number eight, once again Shardul Thakur did that amazing which India’s Soorma could not do in the top order. In the first innings of the fourth Test match against England, the British were stunned when they hit a fifty in the first innings, but in the second innings too, they made the match far away from England. Shardul showed his class during his innings of 60 off 72 balls. He now has three half-centuries to his name in the fourth match of his three-year-old Test career.

No Jai-Viru needed if this Thakur is at the crease

‘Shardul Show’ started again

When Virat Kohli was dismissed, India’s lead was just 213 runs. Now once again the match had turned. England seemed to have made a comeback. But then Thakur came on the field and ‘Shardul Show’ started. This time the situation was opposite. Played carefully at first. Good balls given respect. Defensive shots. Once it was frozen, the same bowlers got fever. Kill wherever you want. Seven fours, one six. Rishabh Pant was also attacking from the other end. Root and Cena succumbed to the attack from both sides.

More runs than Rahane, more wickets than Jadeja

Shardul was also a part of the playing XI in the first Test in Nottingham, but did not get a chance if he did not look effective. After sitting on the bench in the second, third test, a coincidence happened again. When Ishant, Shami got injured, they came in the team and showed such amazingness that the world kept watching. Turned the weakness of Team India into a strength. After the injury of Hardik Pandya, the team was facing a shortage of fast bowling all-rounders. But the 29-year-old player from Mumbai has now fit in the same role. Shardul Thakur has now taken more runs than vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and more wickets than Ravindra Jadeja in the series.

Indians to score fifty in both the innings against SENA countries (since 2015)

Virat Kohli, Birmingham, 2018Virat Kohli, Nottingham, 2018Cheteshwar Pujara, Adelaide, 2018Cheteshwar Pujara, Sydney, 2011Shardul Thakur, The Oval, 2021

Shardul’s bat runs in adverse conditions

India – 185/6, scored 67 (115), GABA

India – 117/6, scored 57 (36), Oval

India – 311/6, scored 60 (72), Oval