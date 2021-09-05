David Bairstow Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow father David Bairstow was wicket-keeper of England when India won first test series in 1979

Oval

It is not a new thing to meet father-son duos in cricket, but playing the same role against the same team, on the same ground is sometimes surprising and sometimes thrilling. This is the story of England team wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and his father David Bairstow. Son Johnny is the wicketkeeper on India’s current tour of England, while father David was performing the same responsibility in 1979. Then in the last Test played at the Oval, Gavaskar scored a double century.

David Bairstow was the aggressive wicketkeeper batting

David Bairstow, who played for Yorkshire, made his debut for England in 1979. David, who scored nearly 14,000 runs in 459 first-class matches, did not get much opportunities in the English team. The selectors used to rate him below Bob Taylor and Paul Downton. He got more chances in ODI cricket than in Tests. The international career of this wicket-keeper batsman, who played four Tests and 21 ODIs, was only five years old. After retirement, he started doing radio commentary.

committed suicide due to depression

Due to the debate and depression with Yorkshire club management, he tried to commit suicide in 1997 by abusing, but his life was saved. A few weeks later, when no one was in the house, he committed suicide by hanging. Then Jonny Bairstow was just eight years old. David had two sons. Both became cricketers. Andrew’s career, the son of the first wife, did not progress beyond the first class, while Johnny, who was born from the second wife, is the star wicketkeeper of the England cricket team.

Gavaskar played a memorable innings in that match

Jonny Bairstow is taking over the wicketkeeping responsibility in the fourth Test after Jos Buttler took paternity leave. Even when India toured England 42 years ago, Sunil Gavaskar scored a double century in the fourth Test. Team India, trailing 0-1 in the four-Test series, needed 73 runs in 12 overs to win the last match. But wickets started falling continuously from the other end. Dilip Vengsarkar, Kohli Dev got out early. When India needed 49 runs from 48 balls, Gavaskar returned to the pavilion on a personal score of 221. When the threat of defeat started looming, the match was drawn due to the vitality of Karsan Ghavri and Bharat Reddy.

Such was India’s tour of England in 1979

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, England won by an innings and 83 runs 2nd Test, Lord’s, London, Match draw3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, Match draw4th Test, Kennington Oval, Kennington, Match draw