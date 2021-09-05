watch video moeen ali 6th time out of virat kohli in test, surpasses jim laker to becomes third spinner most test wicket taker for england

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 5, 2021
0

Highlights

Moeen Ali is playing the 64th Test match of his career.
England’s right-arm off-break bowler Moeen Ali made a big achievement in his name by dismissing Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. In the second innings of the fourth day of the Oval Test, Moeen sabotaged the Indian captain’s plans to play a big innings by getting Virat caught by Craig Overton.

Moin hunted Kohli for the 10th time in international cricket
Moeen Ali has made Virat Kohli his victim for the sixth time in Test cricket. More than spin all-rounder Moeen, James Anderson and Nathan Lyon are the only two bowlers who have dismissed Kohli the most times in Tests. Anderson, Tim Southee and Moeen Ali hold the record for most dismissals in international cricket. These three bowlers have dismissed the captain of Team India 10 times so far.

Kohli missed half century
Virat Kohli got out after scoring 44 runs in the second innings. He missed out on just 6 runs after scoring his third consecutive half-century in the current series. He hit 7 fours in 96 balls. Moeen’s ball went into slip taking Kohli’s outside edge and Overton did no wrong in catching it.
Before Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed, after which he could not maintain the momentum.

Moeen Ali becomes England’s third most successful spinner
Moeen has become the third most successful England spinner with the most wickets in Tests. During this, Moeen left behind the legendary Jim Laker, who took 193 wickets in 46 Tests. 34-year-old Moeen is playing his 64th Test match. He now has 194 Test wickets to his name.

Teachers’ Day: From Sachin to Rishabh Pant, know how Indian cricketers remembered their gurus
Derek Underwood is at the top as England’s most successful spinner in Test cricket, with 297 wickets to his name. The second in this list is former spinner Green Swan who has taken 255 Test wickets. Tony Lock is at number five, who has taken 174 wickets in Tests.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 5, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of chahal-dhanashree verma: yuzvendra chahal reached bangalore with wife dhanashree verma, virat kohli on september 15th to join the team in uae :

chahal-dhanashree verma: yuzvendra chahal reached bangalore with wife dhanashree verma, virat kohli on september 15th to join the team in uae :

August 22, 2021
Photo of Suryakumar Yadav In Ind vs England 4th Test: Will Suryakumar Yadav Get Place In Playing XI For India vs England Fourth Test? Will Suryakumar Yadav get a place in Team India in the fourth test, Aakash Chopra gave a direct answer

Suryakumar Yadav In Ind vs England 4th Test: Will Suryakumar Yadav Get Place In Playing XI For India vs England Fourth Test? Will Suryakumar Yadav get a place in Team India in the fourth test, Aakash Chopra gave a direct answer

August 30, 2021
Photo of India vs England Live Score: India’s Pachcha, Rohit-Rahul pair at the crease – india tour of england 2021 ind vs eng 4th test day 3 live cricket score updates

India vs England Live Score: India’s Pachcha, Rohit-Rahul pair at the crease – india tour of england 2021 ind vs eng 4th test day 3 live cricket score updates

September 4, 2021
Photo of Parliament in Armenia is confused! A water bottle was thrown at the parliamentarian at the rostrum

Parliament in Armenia is confused! A water bottle was thrown at the parliamentarian at the rostrum

August 25, 2021
Back to top button