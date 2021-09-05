watch video moeen ali 6th time out of virat kohli in test, surpasses jim laker to becomes third spinner most test wicket taker for england

Highlights

Moeen Ali is playing the 64th Test match of his career.

England’s right-arm off-break bowler Moeen Ali made a big achievement in his name by dismissing Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. In the second innings of the fourth day of the Oval Test, Moeen sabotaged the Indian captain’s plans to play a big innings by getting Virat caught by Craig Overton.

Moin hunted Kohli for the 10th time in international cricket

Moeen Ali has made Virat Kohli his victim for the sixth time in Test cricket. More than spin all-rounder Moeen, James Anderson and Nathan Lyon are the only two bowlers who have dismissed Kohli the most times in Tests. Anderson, Tim Southee and Moeen Ali hold the record for most dismissals in international cricket. These three bowlers have dismissed the captain of Team India 10 times so far.

Kohli missed half century

Virat Kohli got out after scoring 44 runs in the second innings. He missed out on just 6 runs after scoring his third consecutive half-century in the current series. He hit 7 fours in 96 balls. Moeen’s ball went into slip taking Kohli’s outside edge and Overton did no wrong in catching it.

Before Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed, after which he could not maintain the momentum.

Moeen Ali becomes England’s third most successful spinner

Moeen has become the third most successful England spinner with the most wickets in Tests. During this, Moeen left behind the legendary Jim Laker, who took 193 wickets in 46 Tests. 34-year-old Moeen is playing his 64th Test match. He now has 194 Test wickets to his name.

Derek Underwood is at the top as England’s most successful spinner in Test cricket, with 297 wickets to his name. The second in this list is former spinner Green Swan who has taken 255 Test wickets. Tony Lock is at number five, who has taken 174 wickets in Tests.