Rohit Sharma Centuries in England: IND vs ENG 4th test Rohit Sharma breaks Rahul Dravid record; Rohit Sharma registers most hundreds by Indian batsman in England; Rohit Sharma Record: Rohit Sharma made a wonderful record of 9 centuries in England, Rahul Dravid also left behind

London

India’s opener Rohit Sharma scored a Test century in the English atmosphere in the second innings on the third day of the fourth Test against England. Rohit finally managed to score a century in the five-match Test series against England. With this, he broke the curse of not scoring a century in a Test match outside India. Rohit did not have the achievement of scoring a century in Tests on foreign soil till now. With this, he has left behind Rahul Dravid in terms of scoring the most centuries in England.

This is Rohit’s 9th century in all formats in England, while Rahul Dravid has 8 centuries to his name. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is at number three in this list. He has a total of 7 centuries to his name. Rohit made a record by scoring 5 centuries in the ODI World Cup 2019, which was played in England itself. A total of 7 ODIs and one T20 century were already recorded in his name in England.

He was missing the opportunity in this series as well but he finally completed the task by hitting a six off Moeen Ali. Rohit first scored a half-century and then established himself. He took 145 balls to score a half-century, which was the slowest score of his career, but he scored the latter 50 runs in just 59 balls. There is no doubt that Rohit played an excellent innings while batting at the highest level.

In the series, Rohit scored 36 runs in the first Test at Trent Bridge, 83 in the Lord’s Test and 59 in the Headingley Test. After missing out on being close to a century twice, Rohit finally managed to score a century.

