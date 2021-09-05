Images reflected from the city of Philadelphia in the USA scared the world! The American dream, not The Walking Dead

The so-called American dream was destroyed by the images of drug addicts in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. The deplorable images of the addicts in the city took place in the world press. The images almost brought to mind the series The Walking Dead.

Increasing drug use in the USA has once again emerged with the viewing of the streets. In the USA, where millions of young people are addicted to drugs, images resembling the TV series The Walking Dead were recorded.

Images of drug addicts in the world press were shared thousands of times on social media.

Horrifying images of drug addicts in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

In the images in question, it was observed that people turned into a walking dead under the influence of drugs.

These terrible images of people and the deplorable state of the streets revealed the true face of the USA.

