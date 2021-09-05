Ravi Shastri tests positive for Covid-19: Big blow to Team India, these support staff were isolated after Ravi Shastri was found to be Covid positive – team india head coach ravi shastri tests positive for covid-19 3 support staff members go into isolation

London

Team India suffered a major setback just before the start of the fourth day’s play of the fourth Test against England. Four support staff of the team, including head coach Ravi Shastri, have had to be quarantined. In fact, the BCCI medical team has isolated Ravi Shastri, head coach, bowling coach B Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and Nitin Patel, physiotherapist, as a precaution after Shastri’s lateral flow test came positive on Saturday evening.

They have undergone RT-PCR test and will all stay at the team hotel and will not travel with Team India until a confirmation from the medical team.

The remaining members of the Team India squad had two Tests (one last night and the other this morning) and were allowed for the fourth day of the ongoing Fourth Test at The Oval after all tested negative.