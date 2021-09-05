india vs engalnd 4th test match: india vs england live score: india stronger than rohit’s century, will kohli end the drought of centuries – india tour of england 2021 ind vs eng 4th test day 4 live cricket score updates

London

The fourth Test between India and England is being played at the historic The Oval Stadium in London. Today is the fourth day of the match. On the basis of the century innings of opener Rohit Sharma (127), the Indian team made 270 runs for three wickets in the second innings till the end of the game on the third day against England. Till the stumps, captain Virat Kohli was present at the crease by scoring 22 runs off 37 balls with four fours and Ravindra Jadeja scoring nine off 33 balls with two fours. Next to this score, the Indian team will start playing today.

Earlier today, India started playing 43 runs without losing a wicket and Lokesh Rahul by 22 runs and Rohit by 20 runs. Both the batsmen put pressure on the England bowlers and shared an 83-run partnership for the first wicket. Rahul was slowly moving towards a half-century but Anderson ended his innings by being caught behind the wicket. Rahul scored 46 runs in 101 balls with the help of six fours and a six.

In the second session, Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara took the Indian innings forward and both the batsmen put up a crucial 153-run partnership for the second wicket. With this, Rohit scored his century, which is the first century of his Test career on foreign soil.

Meanwhile, Rohit became Robinson’s victim and the partnership collapsed. Rohit hit 14 fours and a six in his innings of 127 off 256 balls. Soon after Rohit was dismissed, Pujara was also out and returned to the pavilion as the third batsman. Pujara scored 61 runs in 127 balls with the help of nine fours.