OnePlus 10 to recycle OnePlus 9 line design

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 5, 2021
0

With the launch of the future OnePlus 9 RT representing the brand’s only high-performance model for the second half of 2021, abandoning for good an updated version of the OnePlus 9, new information regarding the company’s next generation flagships begins to emerge.

According to information published by the leaker Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 10 line should keep the already known design of the OnePlus 9, but with greater “polish” to make the devices even more beautiful and with a greater premium appearance.

Successor to OnePlus 9 is not expected to show major design changes (Image: Playback/OnePlus)

Expected only for the beginning of 2022, the new OnePlus 10 line should continue to bet on extremely high performance specifications, with the maintenance of the partnership with the brand history of Hasselblad cameras, today’s most powerful chip (possibly the future Snapdragon 898) and at least two versions.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Meanwhile, Brar also points out that more smartphones from the OnePlus Nord mid-range lineup are expected to arrive in the coming months, with the company being able to announce “some new accessories” in the next release.

OnePlus prepares new Nord series releases in 2021 (Image: Playback/OnePlus)

In recent weeks we have seen that two Nord models are expected to be announced this year, among them the successor to the Nord N10, expected as the Nord N20, should offer great value for money, great battery and good camera performance.

The brand’s next launch should be the OnePlus 9 RT, which may inherit features from the OnePlus 9R and 8T, including 120 Hz AMOLED panel, 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, more advanced version of Snapdragon 870 and main camera of 50 MP.

Source: Yogesh Brar via Twitter

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 5, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Khan Academy Launches Free Program With Material From Stanford University

Khan Academy Launches Free Program With Material From Stanford University

August 28, 2021
Photo of rohit sharma century: Rohit Sharma century: Rohit Sharma hits century with six, ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ started trending on Twitter – Rohit Sharma hits century with six against england, fans recalls virender sehwag

rohit sharma century: Rohit Sharma century: Rohit Sharma hits century with six, ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ started trending on Twitter – Rohit Sharma hits century with six against england, fans recalls virender sehwag

September 4, 2021
Photo of who was muralikant petkar: sometimes wanted to give 30 sleeping pills to life but became an example of courage

who was muralikant petkar: sometimes wanted to give 30 sleeping pills to life but became an example of courage

August 31, 2021
Photo of Afghan reaction to the West in Russia: Trying to put the blame on others

Afghan reaction to the West in Russia: Trying to put the blame on others

August 30, 2021
Back to top button