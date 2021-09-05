Indian medallists at Tokyo Paralympic: Team India won 19 medals in Tokyo Paralympics

India’s journey in Tokyo Olympics is over. Indian athletes have performed historically in the Mahakumbh of Divyang players. He won 19 medals in total. This is India’s best ever performance in Paralympic history. Earlier, he had won 4 medals each in 1984 and 2016. The medals began with a silver by table-tennis player Bhavinaben Patel, while badminton player Krishna Nagar ended with a gold medal.

5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals

The Indian team had won 7 medals this time in the Tokyo Olympics, which was its best performance. After that Team India also created history in Paralympics. He won 5 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze medals.

Bhavinaben Patel won the first medal

Bhavinaben Patel opened the account of India’s medals in Tokyo Paralympics. He won silver medal for the country in table tennis. She had to settle for a silver medal after she lost 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 to Zhou Ying of China in the women’s singles final of the Table Tennis Class 4 event of the Tokyo Paralympics. This was India’s first medal in Paralympics 2020.

Nishad wins silver with Asian record

After Bhavinaben, Nishad Kumar also won silver medal in athletics. Nishad, who participated in the high jump T47 event, won the silver medal with a time of 2.06m. He also equaled the Asian record by winning the Paralympic silver medal. This is Nishad Kumar’s personal best performance.

Avani Lekhara won the first gold

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara won the country’s first gold medal. The shooter, who hails from Jaipur, won the gold medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. Lekhara secured 249.6 in the final. He equaled the world record. He qualified in the final with a 7th place finish and scored a total of 621.7 points.

Yogesh Kathuria won silver in discus throw

Yogesh Kathuria won the silver medal in men’s discus throw (F56). He made his best throw of 44.38 meters. Brazil’s world record holder Betista dos Santos Claudine, who was ahead of Kathuria, had a throw of 45.59m. The 24-year-old Kathuria won the bronze medal at the Para Athletics Championships in Dubai 2019.

Devendra Jhajharia silver in Javelin

India’s Devendra Jhajharia won the silver medal in men’s javelin throw – F46. In Tokyo Olympics, he won the silver medal by throwing 64.35 meters javelin. Devendra Jhajharia is the only Paralympic athlete to have two gold medals in athletics (men’s javelin throw). He won his first gold at the Athens Paralympics in 2004 and the second at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

beautiful with jhajharia

Sunder Singh Gurjar also won Bronze medal in Javelin Throw- F46. He finished third behind Jhajharia in the men’s javelin throw F46 event. Athletes in F46 have hand deformities and muscle weakness. In this, the players stand and participate in the competition.

Sumit Antil won gold with world record

India’s star athlete Sumit Antil won the gold medal with a world record in the men’s javelin throw F64 event. He created history with a throw of 68.55 metres. This was India’s second gold.

Sinharaj targeted the bronze medal

Indian shooter Sinhraj Adana won a bronze medal in the P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event, the country’s second medal in the shooting event of these Games. 39-year-old Sinharaj, who is suffering from polio and is participating in Paralympics for the first time, finished third with a total score of 216.8. He had made it to the final of eight shooters by finishing sixth.

Mariyappan won silver in high jump

Mariyappan, who won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics five years ago, won the silver medal in the T42 category of high jump with a best jump of 1.86m.

Bronze medal in the name of Sharad Kumar

Besides Mariyappan, another Indian won a medal in the T42 category of high jump. Sharad Kumar won the bronze medal in this event with a best jump of 1.83m.

Praveen also won silver in high jump

Para-athlete Praveen Kumar won the silver medal in the high jump T-44 with a jump of 2.07 meters. He also made an Asian record. An 18-year-old para-athlete from Noida won the silver medal by hoisting the flag in Tokyo. Prior to Praveen, Mariyappan Thangavelu of India won silver, while Sharad Kumar won bronze in the T63 event of high jump. In T47, Nishad Kumar won the silver medal with the Asian record.

Avani won her second medal

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara has created history in the Tokyo Paralympics. The 19-year-old Indian shooter won the bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 position SH1 with 445.9 points. This is his second medal in the same Paralympics. Earlier he had won gold medal in 10m rifle.

Harvinder became the first archer to win a medal in Paralympics

Archer Harvinder Singh won India a bronze medal in the men’s individual recurve event. Harvinder defeated MS Kim of Korea. Harvinder of Haryana defeated Kim 6-5 in a thrilling shoot-off match. He became the first Indian archer to win a medal in Paralympics.

Manish targets gold

Shooter Manish Narwal bagged India’s third gold medal. Nineteen-year-old Narwal scored 218.2, setting a Paralympic record in the shooting mixed 50m pistol event. The Haryana government announced a reward of Rs 6 crore for him.

Simharaj also dominated with Manish

Apart from Narwal, another Indian shooter won the medal in the shooting mixed 50m pistol event itself. Sinhraj Singh Adana won the silver medal by scoring 216.7 points. With this, Adana became one of the few players to win two medals in the same Games.

Pramod Bhagat won gold in badminton

In badminton, Pramod Bhagat created history by winning the gold medal in the men’s SL3 category. He defeated Daniel Bethel of Britain in a one-sided fashion in the final. After winning the first game 21-14, the British shuttler bounced back in the second game, but Pramod retaliated after going 4-11 to win the match 21-17. At the age of five, his left leg was deformed due to polio. Pramod has won 45 international medals including four gold at the World Championships.

Shuttler Manoj Sarkar won bronze

Manoj Sarkar won bronze medal in badminton. He defeated Daisuke Fujihara of Japan 22-20 and 21-13 in straight games. The match lasted 47 minutes. The first game lasted for 27 minutes and the second game lasted for 19 minutes. Manoj Sarkar won the match in SL-3 category.

Noida DM Suhal LY created history

Noida DM and badminton player Suhas Yathiraj ended his campaign with a silver medal after losing to top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the final of men’s singles SL4 class badminton event. Noida District Magistrate Yathiraj, 38, lost to two-time world champion Mazur 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 in a 62-minute final. Yathiraj of Karnataka has a disorder in his ankles.

The campaign ended with Krishna Nagar’s gold

Badminton player Krishna Nagar won India’s second and fifth overall gold medal on the last day at the badminton court by defeating Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai in a three-match final in the men’s singles SH6 category. It was also India’s last medal. He defeated Chu 2-1 in 43 minutes to win the gold medal.