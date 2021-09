A News has displayed the special unit of the Taliban! Here are the Taliban’s Badr-313 special forces…

Sali said, “As we can see, it is very possible to see them, especially around the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. They are educated, they speak foreign languages, and all of their weapons are foreign and very advanced.” used his statements.

In the streets of Kabul, civilian armed elements have been replaced by the Taliban’s Badr-313 forces.