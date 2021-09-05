Rohit sharma 1st century in england: When I was asked to open in 2019, I knew it was my last opportunity in Tests: Rohit sharma; When I was asked to open the innings in 2019, knew it was my last chance in Tests: Rohit

London

Senior India cricketer Rohit Sharma has admitted that when he was asked to play as an opener in 2019, it was his last chance and says he is happy to take advantage of the opportunity. Rohit scored his maiden century overseas after scoring 127 runs on the third day of the fourth Test against England on Saturday.

He said that accepting the role of opening the innings was the biggest decision he has taken as a cricketer. After the end of the third day’s play, Rohit said, ‘You can say so.’ After his eighth Test century and fifth hundred as an opener, he said, ‘I knew this was my last chance to try for another position in the batting order.’

Rohit said that when offered to open the batting, he was mentally prepared for the challenge and wanted to see how he could do in the upper order. He knew that there would not be many opportunities because he could not do so well as a middle order batsman.

Rohit said, ‘I had batted in the middle order first and things did not turn out the way I wanted. I knew this was my last chance and what I was trying to do, the management wanted the same. The game is all about facing challenges.

He said, ‘When you play a game you always see these opportunities and risks, so I was ready for it and it was not a surprise to me.’ Rohit said, ‘If I had not been successful, this would have been my last chance. Anything could have happened.’

