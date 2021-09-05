The first contact with PCs in Brazil – with Henrique Sampaio – Podcasts

0

What’s behind Door 101? Canaltech’s studio! That’s where we recorded this Podcast with our team, where EVERYTHING about science and technology…less digital grievances. Relax listening to our episodes to get informed and have a good laugh with our (slightly) normal crowd!

Listen in this episode (from Podcast Porta 101) Adriano Ponte, Wagner Wakka, Rudy Caro and our guest Henrique Sampaio, from Overloadr, talking about how PCs entered Brazilian homes and what this has to do with today

Also listen to the First Contact podcast: https://www.overloadr.com.br/podcasts/category/Primeiro+Contato

