suryakumar yadav in team: farokh engineer ne kaha suryakumar yadav ko test main karo shamil: include suryakumar yadav in test team

Former wicket-keeper Farooq Engineer said he is a big fan of Suryakumar YadavHe advocated keeping Yadav in the team in place of Rahane or Pujara The match will be held from August 25 at Headingley, New Delhi.

The third match of the Test series between India and England will be played in Leeds from August 25. India took a 1-0 lead in the series with a win at Lord’s. Usually the winning team is not changed. But still, the former Indian team wicketkeeper Farooq Engineer believes that the team should make a change in the next match.

Pujara-Rahane on target of critics

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara’s performances have come under fire from critics for quite some time now. His recent game has not been very good. However, in the Lord’s Test, both of them played an important role in getting India out of trouble. The duo put on a century partnership in difficult times to help prevent England from making a comeback in the match.

Farooq Engineer, however, believes that Suryakumar Yadav should be included in the team for the third match of the series. He believes that Suryakumar Yadav should be included in place of either of these two in the playing XI. The engineer described Yadav as the match winner and said that the team would benefit greatly with his arrival.

‘I am a big fan of Yadav’

Engineer said, ‘First of all I want to tell that I am a big fan of Suryakumar Yadav. I think he is class player. I would definitely like to see him in the team instead of Pujara or Rahane. He is a class player, a very good player, but Suryakumar Yadav is a match-winner.

Yadav can bat fast

Engineer said in an exclusive conversation with Sports Tak, ‘Shreyer Iyer is out of the team due to injury, but I should definitely have Suryukmar in the team. He is an attacking player, he can score a century fast, 70-80 runs fast for you. He is an amazing batsman, an amazing fielder and a very good human being too.

Suryakumar Yadav is a trump card: Engineer

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw were not part of the Indian team that toured England. They were both playing a limited overs series in Sri Lanka under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. However, when Indian players Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar got injured during the England tour, they were called as backup.

Praising Yadav, the engineer further says that he has made a great start to his career and has shown the world the colors of his talent. Engineer claimed that the pitch at Headingley was suitable for batting and Yadav would have a chance to make a stellar debut in Test cricket.



The engineer further said, ‘Generally people avoid making changes in the winning team. But as they say, ‘Team should be according to the occasion’. It depends on the wicket of Headingley. I don’t see much difference in it. Headingley pitch is going to be very good for Test cricket. It is counted among the best batting wickets in the world. So, I would like to see Suryakumar Yadav in the team. He is the trump card for me.

