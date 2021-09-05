Krishna Nagar wins gold: Krishna Nagar wins gold in men’s singles SH6 badminton event; Krishna Nagar won 5th gold medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics; Krishna Nagar Won Gold Medal: After Suhas LY’s silver, Krishna Nagar won gold, gave India 19th medal in Paralympics

India’s star para-badminton player Krishna Nagar has created history by winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Second seed Krishna Nagar defeated Chu Man Kei of Hong Kong 21-17, 16-21 and 21-17 in the men’s SH6 class final. Shortly before this, Noida DM Suhas LY also won a silver medal in another badminton event.

In this way, India got its 5th gold medal in the tournament. This is India’s total 19th medal. She has won 5 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze medals.



Earlier, India’s Suhas Yathiraj lost to top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the final of the men’s singles SL4 class badminton event to end his campaign with a historic silver medal.

Noida District Magistrate Suhas, 38, lost to two-time world champion Mazur 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 in the final that lasted 62 minutes.