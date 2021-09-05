PM Modi Congratulated noida dm suhas ly: Noida DM Suhas LY News: Noida DM Suhas LY won the country silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics
India’s Suhas Yathiraj ended his campaign with a historic silver medal after losing to top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the final of the men’s singles SL4 class badminton event at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.
Noida DM Suhas LY News: Noida DM Suhas LY won the country’s silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics, the stalwarts including PM Modi congratulated him like this