Decision to recall 1.6 million doses of Moderna in Japan

Stating that he will establish a health crisis management agency against Kovid-19, Kisida stated that he will “always keep the worst scenarios in mind” and announced that if he is elected, he will give “a financial support package worth tens of trillions of yen” against the epidemic.

Noting that the government will provide cash aid to the public within the scope of the support, Kisida said that with this support, the people will be able to meet their needs in the process of developing the country-wide health infrastructure.