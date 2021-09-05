Decision to recall 1.6 million doses of Moderna in Japan

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 5, 2021
0

Stating that he will establish a health crisis management agency against Kovid-19, Kisida stated that he will “always keep the worst scenarios in mind” and announced that if he is elected, he will give “a financial support package worth tens of trillions of yen” against the epidemic.

Noting that the government will provide cash aid to the public within the scope of the support, Kisida said that with this support, the people will be able to meet their needs in the process of developing the country-wide health infrastructure.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 5, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of What is and how to use Intel Turbo Boost on Mac

What is and how to use Intel Turbo Boost on Mac

August 30, 2021
Photo of Last minute: Eating tomatoes will have antibodies to the virus

Last minute: Eating tomatoes will have antibodies to the virus

August 27, 2021
Photo of How to save mobile data on Instagram

How to save mobile data on Instagram

September 4, 2021
Photo of england beat india by an innings: ENG Beat IND In 3rd Test

england beat india by an innings: ENG Beat IND In 3rd Test

August 28, 2021
Back to top button