Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj Silver Medal: Noida ke DM Suhas Yathiraj ne tokyo paralympics me racha itihas; Noida ke DM Suhas Yathiraj ne tokyo paralympics me jeeta Silver Medal: Noida DM Suhas LY created history in Tokyo Paralympics, got India silver medal

Noida DM Suhas LY created history in Tokyo Paralympics Suhas won silver in men’s singles SL4 event, thus the number of medals of the Indian team has now reached 18Tokyo

Noida DM Suhas LY has created history in the Tokyo Paralympics. He went down 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 to top seed French shuttler Lucas Mazur in the men’s singles SL4 event on Sunday. This is India’s total 18th medal. She has won 4 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze medals.

Suhas won the match in the first game 21-15. In the next two games, he gave a tough fight to the opposition, but he lost the match. Lucas won the gold medal, winning both games 21-17 and 21-15.

He is the first officer in the country who got a chance to participate in the Paralympics and he won the silver medal. Suhas has earlier won a bronze medal in the Uganda Para Badminton International Tournament and the men’s singles title at the Turkey International Badminton Tournament.

Shuttler Sahus, ranked third in the world rankings, has also won medals in many other international competitions. He was part of the bronze medal winning men’s team at the Jakarta Para Asian Games 2018. In 2017 Japan Open Para Badminton tournament held in Tokyo was runner-up, while doubles won bronze medal in SL-4 category.