How to make Android alarm read news

You don’t need a smart speaker to hear the day’s top news after your alarm. The Clock application (Android), from Google, has integration with Google Assistant and can include its own routine for the time of the alarm clock. Actions include, for example, informing the weather forecast, reminders, events and playing podcasts with the main news of the day.

If you want to wake up to the main headlines, you can configure the wizard to play a specific radio station or use commands to find news. It is important to note that this procedure is done from the Google clock application — interfaces such as MIUI, by Xiaomi, and One UI, by Samsung, have their own applications. See the step by step below!

How to listen to news with your Android alarm

Step 1: Open the Clock app and tap the “+” icon to create an alarm;

Start configuring an alarm (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: Then set the time and tap “Ok” to save it;

Determine the time of the alarm (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3: on the alarm tab, select the option “Google Assistant Routine”;

Go ahead to configure the Google Assistant (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 4: On the next screen, Google Assistant will display some routine suggestions for the alarm clock. Tap “Add action” to insert the news;

Insert a new action (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 5: There are two different options for listening to news. You can play a radio station of your choice or set a custom command to tell the day’s news. For the first option, tap “Open and Control Media”;

Choose the new action (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 6: Then select “Radio” option and tap “Done”;

Assistant can also play music (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 7: Enter the name of the radio station and save the action. That way, after the alarm, the Google Assistant will find the station to play it;

Enter a station of your choice (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 8: An alternative involves adding commands to Google Assistant to fetch the news. To do this, on the actions screen shown in step 5, select “Try to add your own command”. Then enter a command and press “Save”. Google Assistant accepts phrases such as “Listen to the news”, “Tell the news” and “What’s the latest tech news?”;

Configure a custom command (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 9: Confirm the registration of actions and tap “Save”. This way, the Google Assistant routine will start after responding to the alarm.

Save your routine for the alarm (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Source: Google Assistant Help

