shaun tait joins puducherry: puducherry appoints former australian fast bowler shaun tait as bowling coach

Puducherry

The Puducherry Cricket Association (CAP) has appointed former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait as the bowling coach of the Puducherry cricket team. CAP sources said Tait will join the coaching team, which includes head coach Dishant Yagnik and manager and ‘strength and conditioning’ coach Kalpendra Jha.

The former Australian player was recently appointed as the bowling coach of the Afghanistan team for five months. But the uncertainty over the Taliban coming to power in Afghanistan has cast doubt on his appointment. According to sources, Tait may join the Puducherry team later this month.

Puducherry is in Group E

Puducherry are included in Elite Group E in Ranji Trophy this season. Apart from Puducherry, this group includes strong teams like Andhra Pradesh, Baroda and Odisha.

Tate’s career record

Tait has played 3 Tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20 Internationals for Australia. Tait took a total of 8 wickets in Tests, 68 wickets in ODIs and 28 wickets in T20Is.