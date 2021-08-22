5 best apps to create a logo

Design apps do not replace the work of professionals in the field, but they are good alternatives for those who need to create a stylish logo quickly. These tools provide customizable templates, which can be adapted to your demands.

So, if you want to create a visual identity for your business, service or own channel, it’s worth checking out these options for Android and iOS. The apps offer a large library of fonts, visual icons and inspiration for creations. See the main indications below!

1. Designer

Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free installation with paid option (R$ 119.90 per year)

Desygner is a versatile app to create your arts by mobile. With an extensive collection of customizable templates, it has an area dedicated only to logos and offers free options in different styles. Just choose your template and transform it your way.

Customize your art in the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The editing interface is very intuitive and responds to the touch of each element included in the image. To complement your creation, the application has a library of fonts, images and icons, with freedom to change color, resize and adjust opacity. For more complex work, there is the organization of the project between layers.

Desygner even has sync to edit your project on your tablet or computer. To access all templates, it is necessary to purchase a premium subscription or use credits offered by the app to release the use of specific templates.

2. Canvas

Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free installation with paid option (R$ 34.90 per month)

It is inevitable to mention Canva when it comes to mobile design. The application is recommended for a huge variety of demands, and logo creation is not left out. The app’s catalog separates the models between professional categories or artistic styles, for those who want something minimalist or with few colors.

Canva can also be used to create logos (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Canva’s editing tool is one of the most powerful among apps in the industry and includes features that are not present in other competitors, such as the ability to apply the same color to all graphics at once. Still on elements, the app offers a large collection of icons, symbols, textures and background images.

With the Canva Pro service, offered for R$ 34.90 per month, it is possible to access even more resources for editing, such as the option to save files with a transparent background. In addition, the subscription allows you to develop your brand kit, with quick access to logos, fonts and color palette.

3. Logo Designer

Compatibility: Android Price: free installation with paid option (BRL 19.99)

Available only for Android, Splendid Logo Designer makes the creation process easy for your company or service. Upon registration, it is necessary to inform the name of the company and the branch to obtain personalized suggestions. This way, when you open each customizable template, the name will already be changed and you will only have the work to change the visual part.

App presents suggestions according to the segment of your company (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The editing window allows you to find separate icons between themed packages, such as architecture, esports, food or education. In addition, you can add text, change the background, and reposition graphics on the screen.

Files can be saved in JPG or PNG, with transparent background option. There is a paid version of the app that releases ads and provides access to all the features of the tool, offered for R$ 19.99.

4. Logo Maker – Create Logo

Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free installation with paid options (from R$20.90 per week)

Logo Maker is a specialized option for creating logos for Android and iOS. The application allows you to create from a blank file or use customizable templates. Templates are distributed among categories of cars, fashion, YouTube channels, esports, food and other options.

App also allows you to create cards and invitations (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The icon library has many free graphics to use, but you need to follow the app’s Instagram profile to release them. The editing tool organizes your project into layers and lets you work with changes in the opacity, colors and size of your items.

On the other hand, has limitations in the free version, with many ads and presence of watermark in creations. The paid version, offered from R$20.90 per week, removes the watermark and ads, in addition to enabling access to all customizable templates.

5. Sports Logo

Compatibility: Android Price: free installation with paid option (BRL 549.99 per year)

This app is an option for those who want to create something stylized for esports, such as an organization or channel logo to display their streams. Esport Logo brings a catalog of designs and allows you to assemble art with the desired name.

Access esports-themed models (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The editing tool is somewhat limited, as the app doesn’t allow you to make adjustments to the original template design. The only changes allowed are text, font, outlines, and background color. There is no watermark and images can be saved on your device.

Navigation, however, has many ads, and the price to remove them is high: R$ 549.99 per year. The annual subscription also gives you access to the application’s entire catalog of templates

