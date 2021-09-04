rohit sharma first test 100 in overseas: rohit sharma scores first overseas test hundred vs england in oval test by smashing sixer

Oval

Finally that moment has come which Rohit Sharma was waiting for a long time. Hitman has now got a Test century on foreign soil as well. He achieved this feat by hitting a six on the third day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval. This was the third time in Test cricket that Rohit Sharma scored a Test century with a sixer. With this innings of Rohit, India has now come in a very strong position in the match.

these figures are interesting

This was Rohit’s eighth century in the oldest format of cricket, who played 42 Test matches. Fifth against England. Overall ninth century in England and second century of the year 2021. Hitman now has 41 centuries in his name including T20, ODI and Test. He has now become a century hero in all three formats of the game in England. Only Don Bradman is ahead of Rohit, who has completed 11 centuries in England.

Career flourished after 2013

Rohit Sharma, who was a member of the World T20 champion Indian team played in South Africa in 2007, was not able to make his place in the team. He kept going in and out until he even got a place in the squad for the 2011 World Cup. Rich in natural talent, Rohit’s career took a turn in the year 2013, when he started opening from the middle order in the Champions Trophy. He was the fourth highest run scorer of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma in last England tours

57.66 vs England, Test 202181.00, World Cup, 201977.00 vs England, ODI 201868.50 vs England, T20Is 201876.00, Champions Trophy 2017 Rohit Sharma Century: Rohit Sharma completes his century with a six, ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ started trending on Twitter

1000+ runs in every calendar year

2013- 1537 runs2014- 1015 runs2015- 1269 runs2016- 1349 runs2017- 1793 runs2018- 1804 runs2019- 2442 runs2021- 1007* runs