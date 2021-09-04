LAST MINUTE! New Kovid-19 circular published in China

With the circular issued across the country, local authorities were called upon to take their own disinfection measures in light of the epidemic conditions in their regions. The circular also included a call to increase hospital infection control and strict disinfection practices in medical institutions and central isolation spaces.

DAILY DISINFECTION HIGHLIGHTS IN THE CIRCULAR

The document highlighted the importance of reinforcing daily disinfection measures in public transport, as well as in supermarkets, shopping malls, hotels and other crowded places with high mobility. In the circular, which also underlined the quarantine and disinfection practices for imported products, it was requested that special attention should be paid to the inspection of imported cold chain foods and the disinfection of the outside of their packages.

THE NUMBER OF CASE DROPPED TO SINGLE DIGIT IN CHINA

On the other hand, in the statement made by the National Health Commission of China, it was reported that 28 new Kovid-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, 27 of the cases came from abroad and 1 was local. While the treatment of 908 Kovid-19 patients, 5 of whom are in serious condition, in the main part of China, there are currently 2 suspected cases.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, a total of 94 thousand 982 cases have been detected in China, the number of people discharged after their treatment has reached 89 thousand 438, the total loss of life remained at 4 thousand 636.