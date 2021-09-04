rohit sharma century: IND v ENG 4th Test Day 3 Highlights: ‘Hitman’ maiden Test century abroad, Team India in driving seat 171 on day 3 at oval

Highlights

Indian team made 270 runs for 3 wickets in the second innings Team India’s lead in the Oval Test has increased to 171 runs on the third day, due to bad light, the game ended 14 overs ago London

The Indian cricket team took a 171 run lead on the third day of the fourth Test match of the series against England on the basis of a blistering century from opener Rohit Sharma (127 runs) and a half-century from Cheteshwar Pujara (61). Rohit and Pujara shared a 153-run partnership for the second wicket.

The stumps were declared early on the third day due to poor lighting on the ground. There was still 14 overs left to play on the third day. When the game was stopped due to bad light, the Indian team scored 270 for 3 in their second innings.

With this, Kohli and Co have strengthened their position in this Test match. At present, India is sitting on the driving seat. There are still two days left in the match and 7 wickets of Team India are safe. Robinson tried to put pressure on India by dismissing Rohit and Pujara in the same over but after that the visiting team did not lose any wickets. For England, Ollie Robinson took 2 while James Anderson took one wicket.

The lead of the Indian team has become 171 runs. Captain Virat Kohli is playing 22 runs off 37 balls while Ravindra Jadeja returned unbeaten on 9 runs off 33 balls. On the fourth day, India will now have hopes from these two batsmen.

Rohit completed his century with a six

Rohit (Rohit Sharma Century) showed strong defensive technique throughout the series but also presented a view of his aggression. The hitman completed his eighth Test century by hitting a long six of 78 meters off Moeen Ali. This is Rohit’s first Test century abroad. He completed a century with a six for the third time.

Wife Ritika boosted her enthusiasm like this

As soon as Rohit completed his century, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, who was sitting in the audience gallery, stood up and was seen encouraging him. Hitman completed his hundred for the third time with a six. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar is at number one in terms of hitting a century with the most number of sixes, who has done this feat 6 times.

Kohli and Shastri expressed happiness on Rohit’s century

Captain Virat Kohli was happily seen punching with his fists closed and there was a smile on his face which was also visible on the face of coach Ravi Shastri. It took eight years and 43 Test matches for Rohit to score a century abroad. He scored a century abroad, even in difficult conditions in England, making it the most memorable of his eight hundreds, for which he played 204 balls, which included 12 fours and a six. Pujara was also playing him well at the other end which helped Rohit play his shots.

KL Rahul showed aggression

Earlier, KL Rahul was showing aggression against the bowlers in the morning session. He batted well for an 83-run opening partnership with Rohit but missed out on a half-century. Rahul (46) was caught by Jonny Bairstow after touching the bat on James Anderson’s full length ball. Rahul was not happy with the decision, pointing out that the ‘spike’ in the ball tracker was from the pad of his bat. Although according to Ripley it was the right decision. Then Pujara came to the crease to support Rohit.

Rohit releases all the balls going outside the off-stump

India ended England’s 99-run lead in the morning session and went ahead by nine runs. The skies were cloudy but Rahul and Rohit used good technique against Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes.

In this entire series, Rohit has released all the balls going outside the off-stump and came forward and played. He also took advantage of loose balls. Rohit hit a straight drive on Anderson, then Rahul hit the same shot on Woakes. Rahul then sent Robinson’s delivery for the boundary and then hit a six.

The field umpire gave him out lbw off Robinson’s ball but the Indian player got success in the review. After Rahul was dismissed, Anderson bowled an over pitch ball to Rohit which he sent to the cover area and then hit another four on Craig Overton.

Pujara also hit Robinson for a four from an off drive and a square cut off Overton. Before lunch, he gave India the lead by hitting a boundary off Moeen Ali. The Indian team started the third day’s play with 43 runs for no loss. Rohit Sharma returned unbeaten on the second day with 20 runs and KL Rahul 22.