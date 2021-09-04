Secret visit from Israeli President Herzog –

Israeli President Isaac Herzog made a secret visit to Jordan last week, where King of Jordan II. It was announced that he met with Abdullah. In the statement made by the Israeli Presidential Palace, it was stated that while the secret visit was confirmed, strategic issues at the bilateral and regional level were discussed during the meeting. It was reported that Herzog was accompanied by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on his trip to Jordan.

EXPLANATION ON SECRET VISIT

“Jordan is a very important country. I have great respect for King Abdullah, who is a great leader and an extremely important regional actor,” Herzog said in a statement. I talked about important areas of dialogue between countries,” he said.

Referring to the Abraham Accords, which were signed about a year ago, Herzog said, “The agreements created an important regional infrastructure. Very important agreements that changed the region and the dialogue in the region. I talk to many leaders from around the world almost every day, this is Israel’s responsibility. “I think it is very important for their strategic interests. There is a desire to make progress and speak up in the region,” he said.

