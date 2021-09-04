virender sehwag triple century: why virender sehwag called vvs laxman at mid night

Oval

Seeing the manner in which Rohit Sharma completed his first century abroad, the fans remembered Virender Sehwag. Yes! The same Sehwag who is known for his aggressive batting. Known for hitting a century by hitting sixes.

Who can forget his triple century in Multan. There this player had crossed the 300 mark with a sixer, in the same way Rohit also hit a century by hitting Moeen Ali for a six on the third day of the fourth Test. During this, Veeru, sitting in the commentary box, also narrated a funny anecdote.

Sehwag told how Sachin Tendulkar was repeatedly interrupting him during the Multan Test. Was refusing that I should not hit a six because I am getting close to a triple century and this opportunity does not come again and again. Because that’s how it was dismissed in Australia. Sehwag not only completed his triple century by hitting Saqlain Mushtaq for a six, but also fulfilled the promise he made to Laxman.

In fact, in 2001 itself, Viru had told Laxman that he would score the first triple century in Tests for India. Australia was on India tour in 2001. Then Laxman scored 281 runs during the historic victory in the Kolkata Test. Sehwag made this promise in the same series. Then Laxman was surprised as he was not even in the Test team. Later, when Sehwag did this feat three years later in 2004, Laxman was called to the room at 12 o’clock and cut the cake.

