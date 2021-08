It’s the first time it has rained on glaciers in Greenland! Melting occurred in an area of ​​872,000 square kilometers

Scientists state that due to global warming, the polar region is warming twice as much as the rest of the world.

While global warming has increased the temperatures in the world by an average of 1 degree, the temperature in the poles has increased by two degrees. Melting glaciers due to warming causes sea level rise, threatening coastal settlements.