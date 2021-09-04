Ireland 81/5 (11.4 Overs): Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Scorecard Live Score, Run Rate: 6.94, Neil Rock (W) 16 (15), Shane Getkate 14 (17) – Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Cricket Match Live Scorecard
BatsmanRB4s6sSRWesley Madhevere
c Shane Getkate b Josh Little
9211042.86Tinashe Kamunhukamwe
c Andy Balbirnie b Mark Adair
03000.00Regis Chakabva (W)
lbw b Mark Adair
01000.00Craig Ervine (C)
not out
675771117.54Dion Myers
c Josh Little b Mark Adair
262311113.04Milton Shumba
not out
14152093.33
Extra Runs – (b 0, lb 5, w 3, nb 0, Penalty 0)
Current run rate – 6.20
Did not bat – Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano
Fall of wickets – 3-1 (Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 1.4), 3-2 (Regis Chakabva 1.5), 34-3 (Wesley Madhevere 7), 91-4 (Dion Myers 15.2)
BowlerOMRWECONCraig Young402305.75Mark Adair402335.75Josh Little411614.00Shane Getkate403408.50Andy McBrine402305.75