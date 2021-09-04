Ireland 81/5 (11.4 Overs): Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Scorecard Live Score, Run Rate: 6.94, Neil Rock (W) 16 (15), Shane Getkate 14 (17) – Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Cricket Match Live Scorecard

BatsmanRB4s6sSRWesley Madhevere

c Shane Getkate b Josh Little

9211042.86Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

c Andy Balbirnie b Mark Adair

03000.00Regis Chakabva (W)

lbw b Mark Adair

01000.00Craig Ervine (C)

not out

675771117.54Dion Myers

c Josh Little b Mark Adair

262311113.04Milton Shumba

not out

14152093.33

Extra Runs – (b 0, lb 5, w 3, nb 0, Penalty 0)

Current run rate – 6.20

Did not bat – Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano

Fall of wickets – 3-1 (Tinashe Kamunhukamwe 1.4), 3-2 (Regis Chakabva 1.5), 34-3 (Wesley Madhevere 7), 91-4 (Dion Myers 15.2)

BowlerOMRWECONCraig Young402305.75Mark Adair402335.75Josh Little411614.00Shane Getkate403408.50Andy McBrine402305.75

