Top 10 most watched games on Twitch

Twitch is one of the preferred streaming platforms for gamers — both those who produce content and those who watch it. During the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the site fell in love with even more people, remaining the world leader in the live streaming market.

Therefore, Canaltech has separated the 10 most watched Twitch games. We used as a basis the August data provided by Newzoo, one of the most respected companies that provide research on games. Together, these titles add up to nearly 800 million hours watched on the platform. Check out what they are:

10. Dead by Daylight (30.4 million)

(Photo: Disclosure/Behaviour Interactive Inc.)

Ideal for horror fans (and a good group comedy, why not?), Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4 vs. 1) horror action game in which a group of survivors needs to repair generators to escape a killer monster.

In addition, the game managed to crossover with major entertainment titles, such as Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Stranger Things, Panic, among others. At Twitch, streamers bring friends together and yield hilarious gameplays, whether quality or not.

Dead By Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as Android and iOS devices. The game is also part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

9. Endowment 2 (42.7 million)

(Photo: Disclosure/Valve)

Launched in 2013, Valve’s strategy MOBA remains a success today. Originally a modified Warcraft III map, the game is one of the most influential of the genre.

Each team needs to destroy the “ancestral” structures located at the edges of the scenarios. To do this, players need to equip and evolve their heroes, plan strategies, and defeat enemies ahead.

Dota 2 is available for free for PC, macOS and Linux.

8. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (49.8 million)

(Photo: Disclosure/Valve)

One of the most recognizable games on the competitive eSports scene, CS: GO is a tactical first person shooter (FPS) game produced by Valve. In the game, the terrorist team needs to set up a bomb, while the counter-terrorist team needs to blow up the places where these explosives are planted.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is available for free for PC, macOS and Linux.

7. Call of Duty: Warzone (67.7 million)

(Photo: Disclosure/Activision)

Warzone is an extremely popular battle royale from the Call of Duty series — the game was born as a free mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Up to 150 people face off on a gigantic map, while a cloud of toxic gas shrinks the game area. The goal is to be the last survivor.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

6. Minecraft (76 million)

(Photo: Disclosure/Microsoft Studios)

Developed by just one person, Markus “Notch” Persson, the survival game was released in 2009, giving players complete freedom to explore the gridded world and produce unique buildings. That’s why the gaming community is one of the most active and welcoming of games — no wonder the title is the best-selling title in video game history.

Minecraft is available for various platforms, such as PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X|S, PC, MacOS, Linux, among others.

5. VALORANT (77.6 million)

(Photo: Disclosure/Riot Games)

Launched by Riot Games in 2020, the tactical FPS game features two teams of five players: one wants to plant the spike (a bomb), while the other wants to stop them. Each character has unique super powers, which need to be combined with a lot of strategy for victory, fought over 24 rounds.

VALORANT is available for free for PC. A mobile version is in development, but not yet due for release.

VALORANT | New Fracture map is revealed

4. Fortnite (77.7 million)

(Photo: Disclosure/Epic Games)

Fortnite is a popular game especially for its battle royale mode and constant crossovers with pop culture icons — recently, singer Ariana Grande did a virtual show in the game. The success is such that the game has already been described as one of Netflix’s main competitors.

Fortnite is available for free for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Android.

3. Apex Legends (92.9 million)

(Photo: Disclosure/Electronic Arts)

One more battle royale to the list, the game is set in the Titanfall universe. Each character offers a unique play style, which can make all the difference during matches. The interesting thing is that the game is also constantly being updated, with the arrival of new legends and stories.

Apex Legends is available for free for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

2. League of Legends (137.9 million)

(Photo: Disclosure/Riot Games)

The famous LoL (or Lolzinho, for those closest) is a MOBA in which two teams of five players face each other to bring down enemy bases. At Twitch, the game is played by casuals and pro players, in addition to being the scene of major eSports competitions, such as the CBLoL (Brazilian League of Legends Championship).

League of Legends is available for free for computer. A mobile-optimized version called League of Legends: Wild Wift is also available for iOS and Android.

1. Grand Theft Auto V (144.3 million)

(Photo: Disclosure/Rockstar Games)

Although it was released in 2013, the game is Twitch’s biggest hit. Much of this is due to GTA RP (acronym for “roleplay”, which means roleplaying): in this mode, players need to create avatars and play them all the time, as if it were real life.

If the player leaves the designated role or profession, he may be suspended or banned from servers, managed by administrators without any official relationship with Rockstar. Entering these servers can also be a difficult task, as they are very competitive; some even have selective processes.

GTA V is available for PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and PC. The launch for the new generation of consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) is scheduled for November 11th.

So, were you surprised by the most streamed games from Twitch? Do you follow any of these games? Share with us in the comments!

Source: IstoÉ, Newzoo

