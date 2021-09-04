rohit sharma century: Rohit Sharma century: Rohit Sharma hits century with six, ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ started trending on Twitter – Rohit Sharma hits century with six against england, fans recalls virender sehwag

Highlights

Rohit scored 8th century of Test career Hitman completed his century with six for the third time Rohit completed 3000 runs in Test cricket New Delhi

Indian cricket team opener Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant century on the third day of the fourth test match of the series against England (India vs England 4th Test). Rohit scored a century in 205 balls in the Oval Test on Saturday.

This is the first Test century of ‘Hitman’ abroad. Right-handed batsman Rohit (Rohit Sharma Century) completed his 8th century of Test career, hitting a brilliant six off Moeen Ali. Indian former explosive opener Virender Sehwag started trending on social media Twitter as soon as Rohit completed his century with a six.

Rohit Sharma hit his first Test century abroad, completed his century for the third time with a six

In fact, Sehwag, popularly known as ‘Nawab of Najaf Garh’, also tried to complete his century through sixes. Rohit has completed a century for the third time through six. A fan on social media wrote, ‘First century in overseas and that too in Sehwag’s style. Another fan wrote, ‘Century completed in Sehwag’s style. Awesome hitman.

Rohit scored his 5th century against England

This is Rohit’s eighth century in the oldest format of cricket, who has played 42 Test matches. Fifth against England. Overall ninth century in England and second century of the year 2021. Hitman now has 41 centuries in his name including T20, ODI and Test. He has now become a century hero in all three formats of the game in England. Only Don Bradman is ahead of Rohit, who has completed 11 centuries in England.