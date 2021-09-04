avani lekhara flag bearer: avani lekhara to be india’s flag bearer at tokyo paralympics 2020 closing ceremony

Highlights

Avani to win two medals in Paralympics Flag bearer in closing ceremony First Indian woman to win three medals in any one Paralympics

‘Golden Girl’ Avani Lekhra will be the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics Games 2020. The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games will be held on Sunday.

Avani is an Indian Indian female athlete to have won two medals in a single Paralympic. Prior to this, she had become the first female athlete from India to win gold in either the Olympics or the Paralympics. Tek Chand was the flag bearer of the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony.

Pramod Bhagat: When polio happened, father’s sister adopted, weakness made strength, won 45 international medals

Avani won gold and bronze medals

19-year-old Avani won gold in the 10m Air Rifle SH1 event while she won the bronze medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 event. Indian Para athletes have performed exceptionally well in the Tokyo Paralympic Games so far. He has won the most medals this time.

54 member Indian contingent took part in Tokyo Paralympics

India sent a 54-member contingent to nine events of the Tokyo Paralympic Games. These include archery, athletics (track and field), badminton, swimming, weightlifting and other sports.

Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat wins historic gold medal, Manoj gets bronze

India has won 17 medals so far

Indian Para athletes have so far won 17 medals in Tokyo Paralympics including 4 Gold, 7 Silver and 6 Bronze medals. Currently India is at number 26 in the points table.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: IAS Suhas Yathiraj on the threshold of writing golden history

Tokyo Paralympic Games to conclude on September 5

The Tokyo Paralympics Closing Ceremony Games will conclude on 5 September. On the last day many athletes from India will be seen playing medal round matches including IAS Suhas LY.