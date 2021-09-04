pramod bhagat gold medal: success story of paralympic gold medalist

Tokyo

Pramod Bhagat, a resident of Hajipur, Bihar, became the first Indian to win a Paralympic medal in badminton. World number one Pramod on Saturday won gold in the men’s singles SL3 category by defeating Britain’s Daniel Bethel. This is the first time badminton has been included in the Paralympics. Top seed Indian and Asian champion Pramod Bhagat defeated second seed Bethel 21-14 21-17 in a thrilling 45-minute final at the Yoyogi National Stadium.

How to reach Odisha from Bihar Pramod Bhagat

Father Rama Bhagat lived in the village and used to do farming. When Pramod was four years old, his left leg was amputated due to polio. Sister Kishuni Devi had no children of her own. In such a situation, she adopted her younger brother and brought Bhubaneshwar with her. Now Pramod started studying in the capital of Odisha itself.

Medal dedicated to parents

After winning India’s fourth gold medal at the Tokyo Games, Bhagat said, ‘It is very special for me, my dream has come true. Bethel tried a lot, but I stayed calm and played my best. I would like to dedicate this medal to my parents and everyone who supported me. I am happy that I could make India proud. I played against these same rivals in Japan two years ago and lost. It was a learning opportunity for me. Today I am in the same stadium and the same atmosphere but I figured out a winning strategy.

Golden Saturday in Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat won gold, Manoj’s name bronze in badminton itself

Pramod can win one more medal

The 33-year-old is currently in the hunt for a bronze medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category. Bhagat and his partner Palak Kohli will take on Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino in the bronze medal playoff on Sunday. In the SL3-SU5 category, the pair of Bhagat and Palak lost 3-21, 15-21 to Harry Susanto and Liene Ratri Aktila of Indonesia in the semi-finals.

45 international medals in the name of Pramod Bhagat

He has won 45 international medals including four gold at the World Championships. He has won two gold and one silver in the last eight years at the BWF World Championships. In the 2018 Para Asian Games, he won one gold and one bronze. In the year 2019, he was awarded the Arjuna Award and the Biju Patnaik Award. Bhagat had lost the lead initially in the gold medal match, but soon made a comeback to lead 8-6. Bhagat won the first game with an aggressive return and then turned the tables in the second game after trailing 4-11.

Pramod Bhagat Gold Medalist