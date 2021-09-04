wasim akram daughter aiyla: watch video wasim akram meet daughter aiyla after 10 months in australia due to covid-19 travel restrictions

Highlights

Wasim Akram had to spend 14 days in Quarantine after reaching Australia Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram’s wife and daughter live in Australia Akram was stuck in Pakistan due to Kovid-19 pandemic travel restrictions New Delhi

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram recently shared a photo of himself on social media in which his hair was missing from his head. Akram had said that all this happened because of the quarantine. Akram, famous as the Sultan of Swing, has met the family after 10 months.

Akram has uploaded this beautiful moment captured in the video on his official Twitter handle. In the video, when Akram reaches his house, his daughter Ayla opens the door. After this the daughter and father hug each other. Akram is seen taking his daughter in his arms and pampering her.

Although this former Pakistani all-rounder has not given the credit of the video to anyone. But it is believed that this video has been made by his wife Shanira Akram. Akram wrote the caption of the video, ‘Finally got a chance to see my daughter after 10 months.’ Akram has also heartily thanked his wife Shanayara for taking such good care of the princess.

Shanira is a social worker in Australia. Fans are also very fond of this beautiful video of father and daughter. Fans are also expressing different reactions.

After completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine, permission was given to meet the family.

Akram was away from his family for the last 10 months due to Kovid-19 travel restrictions. He was in Pakistan during this time while his wife and daughter were in Australia. After reaching Australia, 55-year-old Akram was allowed to meet the family after completing a mandatory 14-day quarantine.