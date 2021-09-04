Pramod Bhagat gold medal: Pramod Bhagat wins gold medal and manoj sarkar bags bronze medal in badminton at paralympics

Tokyo

Pramod Bhagat created history by winning gold medal in badminton being played for the first time in Paralympics this year. He defeated Daniel Bethel of Britain in a one-sided fashion in the final. After winning the first game 21-14, the British shuttler bounced back in the second game, but Pramod retaliated after going 4-11 to win the match 21-17. It was India’s second gold of the day and fourth overall at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Pramod Bhagat’s foot is polioised

World number one and Asian champion Pramod Bhagat, 33, made it to the finals in the SL3 class by defeating Daisuke Fujihara of Japan 21-11, 21-16 in 36 minutes. At the age of five, his left leg was deformed due to polio. Pramod has won 45 international medals including four gold at the World Championships. He has won two gold and one silver in the last eight years at the BWF World Championships. In the 2018 Para Asian Games, he won a silver and a bronze.

Manoj Sarkar won bronze

While Pramod Bhagat was fighting for the gold medal, Manoj was also spreading his magic in the other court to his left. The Japanese shuttler had to face defeat in the Badminton SL3 event. In this way, India now has a total of 17 medals. Four gold, seven silver and six bronze medals.

PM Modi also congratulated

The head of the country, Narendra Modi, immediately congratulated Pramod Bhagat by tweeting on that achievement. The PM called Pramod a champion and also said that he has not only won the gold medal but also won the heart of the entire nation. Earlier this morning, shooter Manish Narwal had won the third gold medal in India’s bag with a Paralympic record while Sinhraj Adana won the silver medal.