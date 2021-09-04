BMW will present a car made from 100% recyclable material

BMW has a plan to reduce carbon emissions in its cars by at least 40% by 2030. To meet this bold goal, the manufacturer based in Munich, Germany, plans to increase the proportion of recycled and reusable materials in the construction of vehicles. their vehicles from 30% to 50% over the next few years.

In a statement released this Thursday (2), Oliver Zipse, chairman of the Board of Directors of BMW AG, detailed several points of the company’s planning. He revealed that BMW will unveil a concept car made 100% from recyclable material at the Munich Motor Show, which will start on September 7th.

Named i Vision Circular, the model will not be sold, but it is representative in the view of the top executive of the German automaker, as it “incorporates the company’s assertion of being the most sustainable manufacturer for premium individual mobility.” The executive also said the car “will provide a visionary vision of the potential for a circular economy and sustainable mobility.”

The only image released and that makes reference to i Vision Circular is, in fact, of a shadow. It shows a pile of recyclable materials and, in front of it, a projection of a car’s shadow, which bears a slight resemblance to the brand’s well-known electric model i3.

“How companies are dealing with CO2 emissions has become an important factor in judging corporate actions. The deciding factor in the fight against global warming is how strongly we can improve the carbon footprint of vehicles over their lifetime. That’s why we set ourselves transparent and ambitious goals to substantially reduce CO2 emissions. They are validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative and will make an effective and measurable contribution,” explained Zipse.

Invasion of trams

Reducing carbon emissions and increasing the proportion of recyclable materials in the production of cars are actions in line with the Paris Agreement. According to Zipse, “climate protection and individual mobility do not necessarily contradict each other”. The executive stated that it is just the opposite: “Using new technologies and innovation, the BMW Group can meet the planet’s requirements for greater sustainability, without customers having to give up individual mobility.”

The German manufacturer’s projection is that, within the next ten years, 10 million of the brand’s all-electric vehicles will be placed on the streets. The automaker also said that by 2030, at least half of the BMW Group’s global sales will be all-electric vehicles, with the MINI brand offering all-electric vehicles from that date onwards.

“This is a strategic issue, which concerns not only ecological sustainability, but also economic sustainability; the current evolution of commodity prices demonstrates the impact that an industry that depends on limited resources should expect”, concluded the executive.

