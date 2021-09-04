India vs England Live Score: India’s Pachcha, Rohit-Rahul pair at the crease – india tour of england 2021 ind vs eng 4th test day 3 live cricket score updates

London

The fourth Test between India and England is being played at the historic The Oval Stadium. Today is the third day of the match. By the end of the second day’s play, India had scored 43 runs in the second innings without losing a wicket. Currently opener Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are on the crease.

India completed half century in the 19th over

India completed their fifty in the second innings on the fifth ball of the 19th over. Rohit Sharma scored India’s half-century with a run off James Anderson. Currently, the pair of KL Rahul and Rohit are present at the crease.

Rohit-Rahul gave a good start

After bowling out England in the first innings, the Indian team got off to a good start and held their opening pair till the end of the day’s play while the England bowlers remained empty handed. Till the stumps, Lokesh Rahul was present at the crease after scoring 22 runs off 41 balls with the help of four fours and Rohit Sharma scoring 20 runs off 56 balls with the help of two fours.

England innings thrill

With the help of brilliant half-centuries from Ollie Pope (81) and Chris Woakes (50), England took a 99-run lead after scoring 290 runs. England began the second day at 53 for three with David Malan (26) and Craig Overton (one-run) leading the innings. But early in the day’s play, Umesh Yadav gave England the fourth blow by dismissing an overtone (1).

After this, Malan also could not last long and he was also made his victim by Umesh. Malan scored 31 runs in 67 balls with the help of five fours. Jonny Bairstow, who came to bat after Malan’s dismissal, played an innings of 37 runs and continued to advance England’s score along with Pope. However, Bairstow was dismissed by Mohammad Siraj and gave the hosts the sixth six. Just before tea time, the Indian team got another breakthrough in the form of Moeen Ali. Moeen Ali scored 35 runs.

India dealt a big blow to England by dismissing Pope on his way to a century. Pope scored 81 runs in 159 balls with the help of six fours. After this Ollie Robinson (5) was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. In the end, Woakes tried to extend England’s lead by playing a quick innings but he was run out for 50 runs off 60 balls with the help of 11 fours while James Anderson remained unbeaten on one run. For India, Umesh took three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Jadeja got two wickets each. Apart from these, Shardul Thakur and Siraj got one wicket each.