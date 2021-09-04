Need to turn a document into PDF and don’t know how? There are numerous ways to carry out this process and among them are conversion sites. While this is an alternative adopted by many people, it is not the most reliable. After all, such sites are hardly official and can have dangerous ads and links. Therefore, Canaltech decided to present you an easy, fast and, above all, safe way.

In this tutorial, you will use Google Docs (Android l iOS l Web), a free text editor available for both desktop and mobile. To transform a document into PDF through the platform, the file must be saved in Google Drive. If you don’t know how to do it, check out the step-by-step information on this matter.

How to transform a document to PDF

by cell phone

Step 1: Go to the Google Docs app and find the document you want to convert. Then click the three-dot button;

By mobile phone, the user does not need to open the document to convert it. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: A window with some features and actions will appear. Select the “Send copy” command;

Select the “Send a copy” option. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: Once this is done, you must choose the file format. Click on “PDF” and then on “Ok”;

Despite offering a more practical conversion, the application has a smaller variety of formats. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: Finally, applications will be displayed where you can share the PDF document. At this point, you can forward the PDF to yourself by one of the suggested ways or even use your mobile’s download button, which will possibly be among the last options.

Share the file with yourself or save it to your device. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

By the computer

Step 1: Access Google Docs from your computer and open the document. Then select the “File” tab and then “Download”;

Unlike the previous step by step, in this version you need to open the file to transform it into PDF. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: From the available formats, select “PDF Document (.pdf)”;

In addition to the format, there are other options, such as Rich Text; OpenDocument; and EPUB. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to turn a document into a PDF.

