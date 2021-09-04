Ben Stokes could miss T20 World Cup: England all-rounder Ben Stokes ho sakte hain T20 World Cup se bahar; Ben Stokes Latest News: Big setback for England? Champion all-rounder Ben Stokes may be out of T20 world

London

England all-rounder Ben Stokes may be out of the T20 World Cup to be held in UAE and Oman in October-November. Stokes has been away from all forms of cricket since July as he wants to take care of his mental health. Stokes is also not part of the ongoing five-match Test series against India and will also miss the second leg of IPL 2021, starting September 19.

Rajasthan Royals have included West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas as a replacement for Stokes. According to a report in the Daily Mail, it is not yet clear whether Stokes will leave for Dubai to attend next month’s T20 World Cup.

However, sources close to him have told that he is not thinking about cricket at the moment. The last date to announce the names of the players for the T20 World is September 10 and the England selectors are likely to meet this week to announce the names of the 15-man players and three reserve players. An announcement about the team can be made by September 9.