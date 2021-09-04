In the last poll, the vote rate decreased by 6 points.

“41 PERCENT DON’T CONFIRM WHAT BIDEN IS DOING”

There is more bad news for Democrats in the poll on presidential approval rates, the biggest indicators of the midterm elections. While 41 percent of respondents said they “strongly disagree” with Biden’s work, only 19 percent “strongly approve”. While many experts interpret these rates as “catastrophic for Democrats” in the midterm elections to be held in November 2022, the main reasons for this are increasing inflation, unmet expectations in employment, and the defeat experienced during the withdrawal process from Afghanistan.