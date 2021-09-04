Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma relationship: Ravi Shastri opens up on relationship between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma relationship; Ravi Shastri On Virat and Rohit: What was going on between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Shastri suppressed while telling

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma relationship: Ravi Shastri opens up on relationship between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma; Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma relationship; Ravi Shastri On Virat and Rohit: What was going on between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Shastri suppressed while telling

New Delhi

Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri kept on revealing a big secret. In the special edition of Times Now’s superhit show ‘The Newshour’, he was talking about the relationship between Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma. He said that now the synergy between these two has improved.

On this, the anchor of the show Navika Kumar asked him that what was the issue before there was a lack of coordination between Virat Kohli and Rohit? In response to this, he says – I have not seen it. I have never seen what you are asking. After this he was asked that now you said that now the synergy between the two is better, so what does it mean, it was not like this earlier?

In response to this, Shastri says – there is always a good rapport between them. From day one, I see that their relationship has had some negative impact on the team. I am not changing my point. If I see something like this, I will speak on my face to Rohit and Virat. However, this is only a small part of the special episode. It will air on Sunday at 3:30 pm.

Well, the Indian team is playing a 5 match test series in England. Currently the team is playing the fourth Test at The Oval and today is the third day of the match. India expect big innings from both openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

It is worth mentioning that in the last 3 years there have been reports of camaraderie in the team several times. The sourness in the relationship between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been discussed many times, although both of them never said anything. Apart from him, the team management or coach Ravi Shastri also never said anything.