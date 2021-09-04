USB spy cable sends everything you type to intruders

Are you afraid of being spied on by cell phone? So you better start worrying about which USB cables you are using on your device.

The OMG Cable is a USB-C cable for Lightning, created by the digital security researcher known as “MG” that, when plugged into a device, creates a Wi-Fi hotspot for intruders to connect to. Once connected, attackers can, from a simple interface available for access in web browsers, start recording every click of a keyboard or typing on a wired cell phone.

At the same time, the cable performs all the functions a user might expect. It charges the cell phone, allows data transmission and serves to connect devices to a computer, for example.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The functioning and the danger

For the Motherboard website, “MG” said the cable contains a small processor at the end, which can record what is being typed on devices connected to it. “MG” also commented that the OMG Cable has geofencing capabilities, which allow blocking or even destroying processor programming depending on the current location of the wire, to prevent technology leaks.

As for the range of the Wi-Fi module, “MG” commented that they were able to receive information from data typed in devices connected to the wire over a distance of up to 1.6 kilometers, which is considerable.

The cable is already being mass produced and sold in hacker markets, with the main purpose of being used for security studies. Only the future will tell whether they will actually be used for research or for hacking.

Source: Motherboard, Futurism

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.