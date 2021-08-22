France calls on NATO to Afghanistan

Le Drian reiterated that France prioritizes evacuating its own citizens and “endangered Afghans who need to protect”, in a statement on Twitter after the video conference where NATO foreign ministers came together with the Afghanistan agenda.

Noting that the Kabul airport is difficult to access and the situation is chaotic in the city, he wants NATO allies to strengthen cooperation to facilitate and speed up evacuations, adding, “Beyond the urgency of evacuations, it should help manage the consequences of the Afghan crisis such as the resurgence of terrorism, humanitarian needs and regional stability.” used the phrase.

