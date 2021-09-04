Rs 6 crores for gold medalist Manish Narwal: Haryana government announces a reward of Rs 6 crores for gold medalist Manish Narwal; Haryana government announces a reward of Rs 4 Crores for silver medal winner Singhraj Adhana; Tokyo Paralympics: Haryana Government will give 6 crores to Golden Boy Manish Narwal, Silver winner Singhraj will get 4 crores

New Delhi

The Haryana government has announced prizes for the gold medal winner shooter Manish Narwal and silver medalist Sinhraj Adana at the Tokyo Olympics. She will give Rs 6 crore to Golden Boy Manish, while Singhraj Adana will get Rs 4 crore. Apart from this, both the shooters will also be given government jobs.

Manish Narwal bagged India’s third gold medal at the Paralympic Games while Sinhraj Adana won a silver medal in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event. 19-year-old Narwal scored 218.2, setting a Paralympic record. On the other hand, Adana, who won bronze on Tuesday in the P1 Men’s S Meter Air Pistol SH1 event, won the silver medal with a score of 216.7.

Sergei Malyshev of the Russian Olympic Committee won the bronze medal with a score of 196.8. Earlier in the qualifying round, Adana was fourth with 536 points and Narwal was seventh with 533 points. India’s Akash could not make it to the final after finishing 27th.

In this category, shooters hold pistols with only one hand because they have a deformity in one hand or leg due to injury to the spine or amputation of a limb. Some shooters aim while standing and some while sitting.